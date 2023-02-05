REGIONAL NEWS
This is part one, with part two to appear Monday online.
McCALL, Idaho — Eric Miller pondered the future of the McCall Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture Contest as he examined a snow sculpture depicting trolls in front of DoneRight Management in McCall.
Miller, 60, of Salem, Ore., had just learned that the 2024 winter carnival will be moved to the end of February instead of beginning at the end of January.
“I just hope the weather is cold enough for them to be able to keep the sculptures in place,” Miller said.
Miller is among many tourists interviewed by The Star-News who worry that changes planned for the 2024 carnival may make it harder for visitors to enjoy carnival festivities.
The McCall Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the carnival, decided in October to move the event to the end of February and shorten it from 10 days to three days. The change was made due to increased winter tourism in McCall combined with a continuing shortage of labor and housing for workers, according to chamber officials.
The decision was based on a chamber survey of McCall-area businesses that found most businesses supported the changes and are not reliant on winter carnival tourism. Moving the carnival to the end of February coincides with a usual drop in tourism as winter transitions to spring, the chamber said.
Vanessa Vargas, of Meridian, shared Miller’s fear that warmer temperatures at the end of February could put a damper on the annual snow sculpture contest.
“If the snow sculptures went away, I don’t know what we would do,” said Vargas, 39, who has brought her family to the carnival each year since 2018.
Average high temperatures in McCall for Feb 23-25, the dates planned for the 2024 carnival, are about 38 degrees, according to historic weather data collected at the McCall Municipal Airport. That is about 5 degrees warmer than average high temperatures in McCall at the end of January when the carnival has traditionally been held, according to the data.
Overcrowding
Vargas also worried that shortening the carnival from 10 days to three days could be “chaotic” and said her family prefers to enjoy carnival festivities on weekdays.
“It does get so busy on the weekends that it can be hard to still enjoy it and take your pictures and capture those family moments,” she said. “I think the longer time frame is better.”
In 1985, the chamber changed the carnival from a three-day event to a 10-day event, citing a crush of visitors to town during a single weekend, according to reports in The Star-News.
San Diego residents Jaclyn and Andrew Gamboa attended the carnival for the first time this year, but warned that three-day festivals at Balboa Park in San Diego are a “nightmare” for local residents.
“We don’t even go, as locals, because there is too many people,” said Andrew Gamboa, 41. “With a three day carnival, I think it will be crazy-packed with people and might not be as enjoyable as it is now.”
Caldwell resident Natalie Young, 21, has attended the carnival each year for as long as she can remember, but said a “condensed” carnival will be harder to attend due to work schedules.
That fear was echoed by Harpster resident Joan Burnett, who said spreading the carnival over two weekends allows her family to work around busy schedules.
“If it didn’t work out this weekend, we were gonna do it next week,” Burnett, 55, said while viewing snow sculptures last weekend.
Lodging shortage
The Burnett family stayed the weekend in a vacation rental in Cascade, which John Burnett noted was the closest rental to McCall that they could find.
“Housing is going to be a big challenge,” said Burnett, 65, adding that he will immediately begin looking for a vacation rental for the family for next year’s carnival.
Maia Moore of Lewiston noted that moving the carnival to the end of February means that the annual Boise State University Hockey Club carnival series will not continue since the team’s season ends by late February.
“It’s devastating,” Moore said. “We look forward to hockey every time we come to the carnival.”
Manchester Ice and Event Centre General Manager John Barth said the annual carnival hockey series is a huge fundraising event for the rink that will be hard to replace. The rink will consider continuing the annual Boise State hockey series as an event separate from the winter carnival, but will miss crowds drawn to the rink by the carnival, Barth said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, McCall
———
Salmon River schools superintendent ready to move on following library battle
RIGGINS — “We have been dealing with the issues and working on them for more than a year now — it’s time to move forward and continue to offer the best education for our students,” Salmon River Joint School District 243 Superintendent Trish Simonson said Jan. 25.
Amid months of backlash from a handful of community members regarding Salmon River school library policies and content, Simonson said she feels the district has done due diligence to help keep kids safe, as well as make parents comfortable about what their children check out from the library.
She explained when parents register their children for school, they have the option to limit their access to what they view or check out of the library, including not allowing them to receive any materials without first seeing them.
The school librarian, as well as a volunteer committee, has the ability to review any challenged material and make the decision on where the book should reside (high school or elementary school library) or if it should not exist in the school’s system.
“Censorship can be a slippery slope — not everyone has the same values or ideas on what is appropriate,” Simonson said. “There are books I don’t particularly enjoy or even agree with, but many books challenge people to think critically and assess their own beliefs.”
She said libraries are diverse to allow readers of all types to have a variety of experiences.
What Simonson wants to community to remember is there are policies and procedures in place to best help each student and family and represent their wants and needs.
“That needs to be remembered — that the school district has to meet the needs of all students,” she said. “Are we perfect? No. Have we made steps to improve? Yes.”
Simonson said a board meeting last week was telling to her.
“We had a large crowd, and most everyone was very supportive of this district and teachers and staff and what we do for the kids,” she said. “It was good to see so many people coming together.”
“We want partners in this community who want to be part of the solution. It’s time to move forward,” Simonson stated.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press, Grangeville