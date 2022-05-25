Caring for a friend

Austin Johnson/Tribune Jerri Sprenger, of Lewiston, spruces up the landscaping around the headstones of the Barnes family Tuesday afternoon at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. Sprenger has been tending to these headstones for her friend Claudette Barnes, whose husband, brother in-law and mother in-law are buried here, since Barnes moved to Moscow four years ago.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Jerri Sprenger, of Lewiston, spruces up the landscaping around the headstones of the Barnes family Tuesday afternoon at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. Sprenger has be tending to these headstone for her friend Claudette Barnes, whose husband, brother in-law and mother in-law are buried here, since Barnes moved up to Moscow four years ago.

Tags

Recommended for you