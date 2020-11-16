Cardboard Cougs

Washington State University personnel check to make sure the hundreds of cardboard cutouts of Cougar fans are properly fastened to the seats near midfield of Martin Stadium prior to kickoff of the team’s Pac-12 game against Oregon on Saturday evening. Despite the high winds on Saturday, the Cougar-fan cutouts remained in place.
