Car versus motorcycle collision on Thain Road

The wreckage of a car versus motorcycle collision on Thain Road between Stewart and Vista avenues is seen Wednesday night in Lewiston. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, the motorcyclist, 75-year-old Gary Keener, was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and was transported via ambulance with serious injuries to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Mollie Albrich, 18, driving the Hyundai Santa Fe involved in the wreck, was not injured. The collision, which occurred at 7:56 p.m Wednesday, closed the northbound lanes of Thain Road for two hours. Neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the incident, which remains under investigation. It was stated in the release that, “The Lewiston Police Department wants to remind everyone that with the warmer weather, motorcyclists will be out on the roadway. We also encourage those riding motorcycles, to wear a helmet.”

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

