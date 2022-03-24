The wreckage of a car versus motorcycle collision on Thain Road between Stewart and Vista avenues is seen Wednesday night in Lewiston. The motorcyclist was reported as conscious and talking with medics before leaving the scene in an ambulance. No further information was available at press time.
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region