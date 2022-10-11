Clarkston officials approved some new parking rules Monday night at the council meeting.
As of next week, obviously inoperable vehicles will have to be moved off public streets in the city within 24 hours. After 72 hours, the police department can have the vehicle towed.
The ordinance, which passed with a 7-0 vote, is designed to help clean up neighborhoods dealing with junk vehicles, such as cars endlessly sitting on blocks, abandoned vehicles and other eyesores.
Another change that was unanimously adopted closes a loophole that was on the books. Parked cars now have to be moved after 14 days, and the owners can’t just move a few spaces up or down the street to restart the clock.
“I think this will be really effective in cleaning up obviously inoperable vehicles, and vehicles that just sit there for long periods of time,” Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said.
A new hire at the Clarkston Police Department will focus on the new parking regulations, beginning next week, Hastings said. The changes allow officers to issue warnings and citations for violations, and contact a tow truck if necessary.
In addition, the council voted 7-0 in favor of an ordinance that prohibits parking at city parks after closing time. Signs will be posted at each park outlining the hours of use and notifying motorists about the new rules. Vehicles that are not moved at night also face possible towing.
“Now our rules are more in line with our neighbors’, such as the Corps of Engineers,” Hastings said.
The chief has been working with the city attorney on the updates, which were much needed, he said. Several months ago, the city also made changes to the parking laws regarding campers, trailers and RVs.