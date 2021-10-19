Divers from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office look on as a sheriff’s deputy and a Bernard’s Towing employee peer into a waterlogged Lincoln Town Car being pulled out of the Clearwater River along the Lewiston levee on Monday. The car was reported stolen from Valley Car Sales of Lewiston in August of 1995 and is presumed to have been in the river since about that time, said Cpl. Patrick Dupea, a member of the sheriff’s dive team. The team noticed the vehicle months ago on another dive assignment. Optimal weather conditions Monday morning allowed the car to be removed.
A diver with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office looks through the busted windshield of the Lincoln Towncar pulled out of the Clearwater River on Monday.
Bernard’s Towing employees guide the Lincoln Town Car out of the Clearwater River and up onto the Lewiston levee Monday.