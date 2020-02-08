A firefighter from the Nez Perce County Fire Department sprays down the front end of a sedan that was engulfed in flames near the top of the Lewiston Grade on Friday afternoon. The woman driving the vehicle was able to exit the car before it caught fire near milepost 316 along southbound U.S. Highway 95. According to Nez Perce County Fire Chief Joshua Hall, the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 95 when she noticed smoke filling the inside of the vehicle. She turned around at the top of the grade, then the car started to catch fire and she exited the vehicle on the side of the road. Both southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 were closed for nearly 30 minutes as first responders put out the fire.
