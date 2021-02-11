A power pole was knocked down on Burrell Avenue in Lewiston when a car drifted off the roadway and crashed into it Wednesday evening, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
The car, a 2015 black Subaru Outback, “sheared off” the power pole, which knocked it down and caused power lines to lay on the road, Officer Chris Smith said. The driver, who was uninjured, said an “issue of lighting” may have caused him to leave the road, Smith said.
The wreck happened between 19th and 20th streets on Burrell Avenue. Traffic was still closed on that block hours after the wreck, which happened at approximately 7 p.m.
An Avista crew was dispatched to the area to replace the power pole and wires, Smith said. According to Avista’s website, the wreck caused 113 customers to be without power.