Canyon County man agrees to plea deal stemming from chase

GRANGEVILLE — A jury trial that had been scheduled to begin Monday for a Canyon County man who led officers on a wild chase last September through two counties was canceled after a plea agreement was tentatively reached.
According to court documents, Jackie Shayde Sedillo, 30, has agreed to plead guilty to eight of 15 felony charges, including possession of stolen property, grand theft auto, armed robbery and eluding an officer, in exchange for seven felony charges to be dismissed. Those include assault, burglary, possession of stolen property and battery.
Second District Judge Jeff Brudie ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed by March 6 but no sentencing date has yet been set. Sedillo is being held at the Idaho County Jail in Grangeville on a $750,000 bond.
During a preliminary hearing held in Magistrate Court in September, witnesses testified that Sedillo allegedly stole a vehicle from Ada County during Labor Day weekend and was headed north when he was stopped at a New Meadows gas station by an Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
As the deputy was questioning Sedillo, who was seated inside the vehicle, Sedillo allegedly backed away, momentarily catching the deputy’s arm in the car window and dragging him a short distance.
Sedillo then headed north toward Grangeville, allegedly topping speeds of 100 mph. When he reached a roadblock that had been set up about 6 miles south of Grangeville, Sedillo jumped out of the original vehicle and allegedly dragged an elderly man from his BMW, took that car and sped away over the prairie with law enforcement officers in pursuit.
Sedillo allegedly entered the town of Grangeville where he allegedly stole another vehicle — a pickup truck with a boom attached — and headed north of town on dirt roads. At one point, according to a witness, the boom truck left the road and sped through farm fields, crashing down barbed wire fences along the way and leaping a ditch.
The boom truck was eventually abandoned on a skid road in the Cottonwood Creek drainage and Sedillo allegedly fled on foot and remained hidden until officers tracked him down the next morning. He surrendered without incident, witnesses said, but a semi-automatic pistol was later found in the boom truck.
Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor is representing the state. Sedillo is represented by John A. Wiltse of the Idaho County public defender firm of MacFarland Law Offices.
