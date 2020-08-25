Canvassing the valley

Despite the overcast skies and general haziness of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Gary Meacham, of Silverton, Ore., moves his brush across the canvas of an oil painting he was working on from a scenic overlook atop the Lewiston Hill on Monday afternoon. Meacham, who grew up on the Camas Prairie, hopes to one day do an art show in the valley that would be comprised of many of his oil paintings of scenes across the area.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

