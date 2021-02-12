WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., made history Thursday when she officially took over as chairwoman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.
Cantwell is the first woman to lead the committee. She identified COVID-19 relief, planning for the information age and addressing economic disparities as her top priorities.
“I think our committee has to work hard in this information age (to address) the disparities that we have in our economy,” she said, during her introductory remarks at the committee’s first meeting. “I hope we can do a better job on strategies to help women in the workforce, particularly in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math. I may be the first woman (to chair) this committee, but I can tell you I don’t plan on being the last.”
Washington’s senior senator, Patty Murray, recently took over as chairwoman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
— William Spence, Lewiston Tribune