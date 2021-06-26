Canola coyote

A coyote looks for some shade in a field of canola west of Genesee on Friday afternoon. The temperature on the Palouse reached the mid-80s Friday and topped out at 96 at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. A string of triple-digit days in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to start today, according to the forecast on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster

