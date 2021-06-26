Canola coyote

A coyote looks for some shade in a field of canola west of Genesee on Friday afternoon. The temperature on the Palouse reached the mid-80s Friday and topped out at 96 at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. A string of triple-digit days in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to start today, according to the forecast on Page 6A.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Is it too hot for soup?
You voted: