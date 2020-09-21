Being stuck at home during the pandemic has germinated a few benefits, including a budding enthusiasm for home gardening.
And as folks started harvesting their homegrown bounty, interest in food preservation also has grown. Suddenly, in the midst of what is usually the busiest time of year for home canners, canning supplies — particularly jar lids — are in short supply. Most places that sell canning goods have run out altogether, and back orders aren’t expected to be filled at least until next month, if at all this year.
“Canning lids are the new toilet paper,” said Carol Schurman, owner of Schurman’s True Value Hardware Store in Clarkston, where many people shop to stock up on canning supplies.
“I don’t know if it’s because of (COVID-19), but a lot of people were doing a lot more gardening, so the demand exceeded the supply. In normal years, you always order what you normally sell. And we did. But we had no idea (the demand for canning supplies would be so great).”
Schurman said she has been unable to fill some orders, such as from Wilson Banner Ranch, an operation west of Clarkston that normally buys jar lids by the case.
“I just feel so bad for people, because I can’t help them,” she said.
According to a Better Homes and Gardens survey, in the first half of 2020 the food side of Newell Brands Inc., which manufactures Ball and Kerr brand canning products, earnings were up more than 35 percent, while online global sales tripled between April and June. Compared to 2019, the online sales jumped 230 percent.
Canning lid prices, according to Amazon, rocketed from about $5 for a 12-piece box of jar lids to more than $20 earlier this summer. Currently, a 12-piece box of lids sells for about $14.
Newell Brands, in Atlanta, Ga., did not respond to an email request for comment from the Lewiston Tribune.
Shawna Hobson is a master food safety adviser at the University of Idaho Nez Perce County Extension Office in Lewiston. She testified to the greater number of home canners this year who are frustrated by the lack of supplies and needing more information about safe food preservation.
“There’s a tremendous shortage (of canning lids, etc.), judging by the number of phone calls I’ve gotten,” Hobson said.
In a normal year she might field one or two calls a week. Recently she got about 15 calls from people wanting to know what to do with their garden surplus.
Hobson, 38, has plenty of experience in that area. She got into gardening and food preservation 12 years ago after being laid off from a corporate job.
“So I started a big garden, and I preserved everything I could get my hands on,” she said. “Anything anyone offers me, I will find a way to store it. I don’t care if it’s a hundred pounds of corn. Anything that can be canned, I’ve probably done it all. What I got into canning for was food preservation and protecting my family. When we’ve been in situations without income, I open the cupboard and I say: `We are rich.’ ”
She is mainly self-taught, although her grandmother, Mary Jo Hoene, of Nezperce, who was one of 17 children, also always raised a big garden and canned the produce.
“She was my inspiration,” Hobson said.
When she started working for the Extension office in 2018, Hobson became certified in food safety and has been able to teach others about food preservation. Last fall, she teamed up with the Lewiston City Library to teach classes there.
The “food preservation 101,” as she called it, includes methods of making jerky, sauerkraut and kimchi. The classes have also been extended to Lapwai and Orofino.
“Nine out of 10 (people) may be first-timers, and we want to make sure their methods are up to par,” Hobson said. “Because science is always evolving. I really like when people come in and make sure they’re doing things right. You can’t just trust any recipe out there.”
Methods that Grandma may have used, she said, aren’t always safe or reliable. For instance, modern tomato hybrids often are not as high in acidity as older varieties and should be preserved with additional lemon juice or citric acid to prevent bacterial growth in the jars.
“Folks used to do inversion canning (where the filled jar is simply turned upside down to seal the lid rather than processed in a canner) or canning in the oven,” Hobson said. “None of that is really safe. Everything works until it doesn’t. It’s safe until it’s not. Why take a risk when you know there’s scientifically tested recipes that are safe?”
There is a safety factor involved even when it comes to canning supplies. While glass jars can be reused many times as long as they’re intact, the sealing compound on lids is good for only a couple of years, and they need to be replaced after that time, even if they haven’t been used.
“Canning lids have to be used up,” she said. “Jars are always in good supply.”
If traditional, one-time-use metal lids aren’t available, she said, another option is reusable plastic lids made by a company called Tattler. But people who try them should know getting a good seal takes a lot of practice.
“The learning curve on those plastic lids is very volatile,” Hobson said. “So they’re not always a good idea for the novice canner.”
She also advises on how to dehydrate or freeze foods as an alternative to canning.
At the Extension office, she hands out surplus canning supplies and even garden seeds when they’re available. This free exchange helps people out of a tight spot when others have more than can be used in a year.
“I just always try to be a step ahead, and you just never know when things could happen,” she said. “And the neat thing is, I’ve got a network of folks into canning right now, and we’ve been farming out (extra supplies) to people that need them. So we just pay it forward and keep it going, and I do hope the trend continues. It’s been impressive.”
Hobson may be reached at the Extension office at 1239 Idaho St., (208) 799-3096 or nezperce@uidaho.edu.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.