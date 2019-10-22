John Bradbury
Age: 83
Education: Juris Doctor, University of Michigan
Work experience: Author; retired 2nd District Judge and maritime lawyer.
Prior political experience: Two terms on the 2nd District Court
How long lived in area: 25 years
Family: Single, no children
Email: jhbradbury736@gmail.com
Kevin Kelly
Age: 50
Education: Almost two years of college
Work experience: Automotive service adviser
Prior political experience: None
How long lived in area: 11 years
Family: Married, two children
Website: KellyforCouncil on Facebook
Jim Kleeburg
Age: 61
Education: Bachelor’s degree in forest products business management, University of Idaho
Work experience: Contractor sales
Prior political experience: Three-term Lewiston city councilor
How long lived in area: 34 years
Family: Married, two adult children
Email: jimkleeburg@gmail.com