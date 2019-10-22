John Bradbury

Age: 83

Education: Juris Doctor, University of Michigan

Work experience: Author; retired 2nd District Judge and maritime lawyer.

Prior political experience: Two terms on the 2nd District Court

How long lived in area: 25 years

Family: Single, no children

Email: jhbradbury736@gmail.com

Kevin Kelly

Age: 50

Education: Almost two years of college

Work experience: Automotive service adviser

Prior political experience: None

How long lived in area: 11 years

Family: Married, two children

Website: KellyforCouncil on Facebook

Jim Kleeburg

Age: 61

Education: Bachelor’s degree in forest products business management, University of Idaho

Work experience: Contractor sales

Prior political experience: Three-term Lewiston city councilor

How long lived in area: 34 years

Family: Married, two adult children

Email: jimkleeburg@gmail.com

