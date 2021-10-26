Orofino residents will have a mayor’s race and seven candidates running for three city council seats. Three of the seven city council candidates did not respond to a request by the Lewiston Tribune for campaign information.
OROFINO MAYOR
Don Gardner
Age: 60.
Occupation: Clearwater County Emergency Management coordinator for 17 years.
How long in current office?: Not currently in office. Previously on Orofino City Council for eight years with six years as mayor pro tem.
Family: Married, five children.
Why do you want to run for Orofino mayor?: The city is acting like and spending taxes like a metropolitan area. I want to get us back on the track of rural values and honest taxes.
Sean Simmons
Age: 50.
Occupation: Nightforce Optics for 16½ years — manages the customer/technical service and service/warranty department.
How long in current office?: Served two terms as a city councilman, appointed mayor 1½ years ago.
Family: Engaged, two children.
Why do you want to run for Orofino mayor (meaning if reelected)?: We have worked extremely hard to get to where we are at. The city is running smoothly and we have accomplished a lot. We also have a lot of great things in progress. I want to continue our forward progress and our great, positive momentum. I would like the chance to see those things through and add a lot more to that list as well.
OROFINO CITY COUNCIL
Shannon Schrader
Age: 57.
Education: High school graduate.
Previous elected experience: Eight years on Orofino City Council.
Family: Not provided.
If elected, what would be your goals in office?: My main goal would be to continue to do the best possible job I can for the residents of the city.
What is the most important issue in this race?: No answer provided.
Mark Swayne
Age: Not provided.
Education: University of Idaho, mechanical engineering degree.
Previous elected experience: Orofino City Council.
Family: N/A
If elected, what would be your goals in office?: As a reelected city council member I will continue to review city policies and work to resolve outstanding issues that affect our residents.
What is the most important issue in this race?: Ultimately the most important issue Orofino needs to address is long-term infrastructure planning. Many of the issues we face today come from decisions made years ago that were appropriate for the time. However, as infrastructure deteriorates with age and demand for services increases over time, corrective action is required.
Sal Lauria
Age: 60.
Education: Some college.
Previous elected experience: None.
Family: Married.
If elected, what would be your goals in office?: I will support Orofino’s small businesses,which need employees and better parking downtown. Affordable housing and more jobs are a challenge we must meet. I have fresh ideas for the economic uncertainty and growth Orofino is experiencing. I want to welcome and encourage new residents to be part of the Orofino lifestyle.
What is the most important issue in this race?: I think the most important issue facing Orofino is the growth it is experiencing. It puts pressure on the infrastructure, roads and housing. We must come together to find ways to be welcoming downtown with more parking, and get creative with housing. I believe we need to honor Orofino’s past while shaping its future.
Jon Isbelle
Age: 48.
Education: High school graduate.
Previous elected experience: Orofino City Council since May 2020.
Family: Married, two children.
If elected, what would be your goals in office?: (I could help secure) Orofino’s future with creative economic development solutions, while balancing financial responsibility and continued budget reduction, using my business experience and almost 17 months of city council experience.
What is the most important issue in this race?: (I believe) in advocating for financial restraint and no-nonsense responsibility while also supporting forward thinking and creative solutions to secure continued success for Orofino in the future.
Three other candidates who are running for the city council are Mike Gladhart, Tye Barnett and Taylor McIntosh. They could not be contacted for information.
