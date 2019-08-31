With Election Day fast approaching, anyone interested in serving in local office in Idaho has one more week to submit a declaration of candidacy.

Dozens of mayoral and city council seats are up for election this year in north central Idaho, along with a multitude of school board, cemetery, fire and recreation district positions.

The two-week candidate filing period ends Friday at 5 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 5.

For the municipal government seats, candidates file their declarations with the appropriate city clerk. After they’ve been certified, the names are forwarded to the county elections office. Candidate names submitted to county election officials through the first week of the filing period include:

Clearwater County

Orofino mayor — Ryan Smathers

Orofino City Council — Josh Tiley, Jennifer Dunaway, Gerald “Guido” MacGuffie

Weippe City Council — Sheila Barteaux

Idaho County

Grangeville City Council — Amy Farris, Michael Peterson

Riggins City Council — Bill Sampson, Brady Clay

Latah County

Juliaetta City Council — Eric McDowell

Moscow City Council — Maureen Laflin, Sandra Kelly

Troy mayor — Steve Corr, Paul Groseclose

Troy City Council — Cori Sandler

Lewis County

The county elections office declined to provide any information.

Nez Perce County

Lewiston City Council — Kevin Kelly, Ged Randall, Edward Scroggins

Culdesac mayor — Robert Sharp

Culdesac City Council — Larry Abele, Joanne Schetzle

Peck mayor — Nancy Greene

Peck City Council — Mike Ewing, Scott Greene

Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.

Tags

Recommended for you