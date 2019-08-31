With Election Day fast approaching, anyone interested in serving in local office in Idaho has one more week to submit a declaration of candidacy.
Dozens of mayoral and city council seats are up for election this year in north central Idaho, along with a multitude of school board, cemetery, fire and recreation district positions.
The two-week candidate filing period ends Friday at 5 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 5.
For the municipal government seats, candidates file their declarations with the appropriate city clerk. After they’ve been certified, the names are forwarded to the county elections office. Candidate names submitted to county election officials through the first week of the filing period include:
Clearwater County
Orofino mayor — Ryan Smathers
Orofino City Council — Josh Tiley, Jennifer Dunaway, Gerald “Guido” MacGuffie
Weippe City Council — Sheila Barteaux
Idaho County
Grangeville City Council — Amy Farris, Michael Peterson
Riggins City Council — Bill Sampson, Brady Clay
Latah County
Juliaetta City Council — Eric McDowell
Moscow City Council — Maureen Laflin, Sandra Kelly
Troy mayor — Steve Corr, Paul Groseclose
Troy City Council — Cori Sandler
Lewis County
The county elections office declined to provide any information.
Nez Perce County
Lewiston City Council — Kevin Kelly, Ged Randall, Edward Scroggins
Culdesac mayor — Robert Sharp
Culdesac City Council — Larry Abele, Joanne Schetzle
Peck mayor — Nancy Greene
Peck City Council — Mike Ewing, Scott Greene
