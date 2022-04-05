Six candidates for three seats on the Nez Perce Tribe’s executive council were selected Saturday during the Tribe’s primary election.
Incumbent Elizabeth Arthur-Attao and Nigele Wilson-Williamson were chosen for Seat 1. Shannon F. Wheeler, incumbent, and Mary Tall Bull are candidates for Seat 2, and Mary Jane Miles and Nikesa Aubertin will square off for Seat 3.
The general election for the council seats will be held May 7. Enrolled members of the tribe age 18 or older may vote in-person or by absentee ballot. Only one method of voting is allowed.
Absentee ballots must be received by 4:30 p.m. May 3 at any of the three official drop boxes at the Wa-A-’Yas Community Center in Kamiah; the Teweepuu Community Center in Orofino; or the Boards and Commissions building in Lapwai.
In-person voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at the Wa-A-’Yas Community Center; Teweepuu Community Center; and at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai.
The vote counting will be broadcast live beginning at 5 p.m. May 7 on the Nez Perce Tribe’s Facebook page. Final numbers will also be posted on nezperce.org/government/general-council.
Anyone wishing further information may contact the General Council election judges at electionjudges@nezperce.org.