Voters will go to the polls Nov. 2 to decide on the three open positions on the Lapwai School District.
The Lapwai School Board has one open spot in Zone 1, 2 and 3. Incumbent DelRae Kipp and Brittney Yearout are vying for the Zone 1 position. Running for Zone 2 are Lori Johnson and write-in candidate Vega E. Greene. For the Zone 3 position two candidates, Sonya Samuels-Allen and Tess Greene, are running.
Several other school boards in the region have contested races. They include:
Orofino School District
One position, four year term, Zone 4
Jesse D. Daniels
Russell Norland
One position, four year term, Zone 5
C. Brian Craig
Charity Robinson
There are also several uncontested races in the area including Culdesac School District, Genesee School District, Highland School District and Kendrick School District.
Brittney Yearout
Office seeking: Lapwai School Board Zone 1
Age: 39
Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education degree, Lewis-Clark State College.
Previous election experience: None.
Family: Married, with eight children
Website: None.
Why are you running for school board?
Six of my eight children are enrolled in the Lapwai school district. As a parent and former educator myself, I feel it is important for me to be involved. I would also like to gain more knowledge about our school district’s policies, procedures and curriculum.
What skills and knowledge do you bring to the table?
I have taught in the Lapwai school district in the past. I worked with both summer school and after school programs and was a substitute teacher. As a stay at home mother of eight amazing children, I feel I have gained a lot of knowledge and insight. I would enjoy having the opportunity to work more closely with my school district.
How do you plan to address the ongoing issue of COVID-19?
I alone can not address the COVID-19 issue myself. This is something that will definitely take collaboration. I believe at this time it is important to keep an open mind and ongoing dialogue. One thing I would like to see implemented regarding COVID protocol is the freedom to choose what is best based on individual circumstance and personal choice.
DelRae Kipp
Office seeking Lapwai School Board Zone 1
Age: 53
Education: Associate’s degree in Native American studies, Northwest Indian College.
Previous election experience: Currently on the school board.
Family: Married, with five biological children and raised another five-plus children.
Website: None.
Why are you running for school board?
We have accomplished quite a bit over the last four years. We’ve done a lot of work and we have a lot of ideas and achievements we’d like to keep doing. We were recognized at the national level and the first place Magna Award winner, and part of the reason was we removed barriers for vulnerable and underserved children. I’m really proud of our district and what we’ve accomplished. We have a lot of resources available to our kids that makes it a safe and supportive environment for our students. I’m very involved in Lapwai and I would like to keep that going.
What skills and knowledge do you bring to the table?
I was a student of the Lapwai school district, a parent, a volunteer, assistant coach. Everything I’ve done over the years allowed me to experience every aspect of the school district. I have worked for the prosecutor’s office at the Nez Perce Tribe for 30 plus years. I am dedicated and committed to the students and faculty of the Lapwai School District. I’m a team player and I am involved with the community. I’m always looking for the positive. I really want what is best for our school and community.
How do you plan to address the ongoing issue of COVID-19?
I would like to do our best to make sure our students stay in school and not have to go into a shutdown mode again. The students and staff and their health and safety is what’s most important. We have everything in place to make sure students and staff are in a safe environment.
July “Tess” Greene
Office Seeking: Lapwai School District Board Zone 3
Age: Not provide
Education: Associate’s degrees in office occupation and direct transfer; bachelor’s degree in tribal governance business management
Previous Election experience: Served on previous boards locally through the Nez Perce Tribe for the past 15 years
Family: Not provide
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for a school board position to make a difference. I am from Lapwai, I live in Lapwai, grew up in Lapwai and graduated from Lapwai. Education is important to me and the teaching and the level of learning our youth is receiving is incredibly important as they are our future, the future of our city, our government and the success as a Sovereign Nation depends on the quality of our education. According to The Idaho Education News, it discloses our school rank, out of the 652 schools (elementary, middle and high school) Lapwai Elementary is ranked 492 and Lapwai Middle/High School is 623. This is concerning as a parent, grandparent, family and community member, especially as these scholars are our future.
What skills and knowledge do you bring to the table?
I am currently employed with the Nez Perce Tribe Education Department State Tribal Education Partnership Program, which partners with the Lapwai School District in the capacity of cultural pedagogy, family engagement, and native culture and language, convening monthly. I’ve worked for the Nez Perce Tribe for 20 years. I know the struggles and the challenges of our children, families and community. I’ve attended teaching and curriculum development training and have provided training to the Lapwai School District. I was also the Pi-Nee-Waus Community coordinator for 3 1/2 years and I have an investment in our children, school and community. I have worked with the Nez Perce Tribe’s Education Department and with the schools for 7 years.
How do you plan to address the ongoing issue of COVID-19?
Health is always changing, and COVID-19 is no different. We have to do our research and make sure we are making the best decision for the health and wellbeing of our children, school and community. Communicating and collaborating with the Nez Perce Tribe, state and city are important because we serve the same people and live in the same community.
Johnson, Vega Greene and Samuels-Allen did not respond to requests for campaign information.
