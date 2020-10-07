The six candidates for three Nez Perce County elected offices squared off in a debate Tuesday night, but the only back-and-forth that yielded anything approaching fireworks came in the sheriff’s race.
Challenger and former undersheriff Bryce Scrimsher said he is running against Sheriff Joe Rodriguez to bring honesty, integrity and a healthy work environment back to the office after the two-term incumbent squandered those traits with his actions over the past several years. As an example, he pointed to the police union’s vote of no confidence last year and Rodriguez’s response that the vote didn’t concern him.
“How can you look your deputies in the eye when you say you don’t care?” Scrimsher said.
Rodriguez, a Republican, countered that the vote wasn’t unanimous, and that there is bound to be some complaining when you manage a large department.
“When you have 80 employees, you’re not going to make everybody happy,” he said.
Scrimsher, an independent, also hit Rodriguez on his alleged disclosure of private personnel records to an anonymous person who runs a Facebook page called LC Valley Corruption, pointing out that last week the county prosecutor’s office dropped its legal representation of the sheriff’s office on many civil matters over Rodriguez’s actions. In screenshots of instant messages the LC Valley Corruption page posted Tuesday, the page manager appears to coax Rodriguez into disclosing personnel information that would reflect badly on Scrimsher, whom Rodriguez fired in late 2018.
Rodriguez didn’t directly address Scrimsher’s comments, but said that he heard two years ago that there would be a “smear campaign” against him before the 2020 election. He invited the public to a question-and-answer session with him from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the Lewiston Community Center so he could address the questions that have been raised about his leadership.
Two county commission seats are also up for grabs, with incumbent Republican Don Beck facing off against independent Jim Kleeburg, and incumbent Republican Douglas Havens against independent Jeff Nessett. Nessett and Kleeburg are both former Lewiston city councilors and mayors, and they said they want to foster improved relationships between the county and the city.
Tensions between the entities have heightened over the last several years, with strong differences on urban renewal, development standards in the Area of City Impact, and the funding and management of the city-county owned Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport among the wedge issues.
Havens touted the county’s efforts to pass a 0 percent property tax increase this year to help provide relief to residents hurt by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. When Nessett pointed out that Havens voted for tax increases in the vast majority of his nearly 10 years in the seat, Havens responded that it took that long for the county’s fiscal responsibility to put it in the position for a 0 percent increase.
Neither challenger took the opportunity to ask why the incumbent commissioners opted against applying for $2.6 million in property tax relief funding from Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s office. Funded by a federal coronavirus relief package, the county could have used the money to reduce property taxes, according to Auditor-Recorder Patty O. Weeks. The city of Lewiston used its $2.8 million allocation to reduce its property taxes by 12 percent, for example.
All of the commission candidates agreed that the aging county courthouse needs to be replaced, but Kleeburg said he wouldn’t go ahead with the county’s current plan to replace the building if an advisory vote on the issue included on the November ballot isn’t supported by voters.
Havens emphasized that the county’s plan isn’t written in stone, and that a lot could change if the voters don’t like the initial direction. Nessett said that something clearly has to be done, but the county should build strong community support before moving forward. And Beck called the building a safety hazard for the people who work there and use its courts and other county offices, and expressed hope that the project could be completed while he is in office.
On questions of economic development, Havens zeroed in on increased funding for the airport as the main avenue that could drive things like business and tourism growth. Nessett emphasized building relationships with local economic development agencies, some of which the current board of commissioners has defunded. Improving education, health care and conditions for senior citizens will also help attract new people to the area who can support increased airline activities at the airport, Nessett added.
Kleeburg also supports increased airport funding, but added that his recent service on the Lewiston City Council puts him in a better position than Beck to encourage the city to put more funding toward the airport. Beck focused on all he has learned during his first two years in office, and asked voters for a chance to apply that knowledge and experience to a four-year term.
