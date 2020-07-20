Three men — one incumbent and two challengers — are vying for the District 1 seat on the Asotin County Board of Commissioners in the Aug. 4 primary election.
Clee Manchester and Brad Gary are challenging incumbent Brian Shinn for the seat, and the top two vote getters will move on to the general election in November. The term is for four years. None of the candidates has announced a party preference.
Ballots for the primary were mailed Friday. They must be returned by Aug. 4, either postmarked or hand delivered to the county elections office or ballot drop box.
Brian Shinn
Shinn said he enjoys being a county commissioner, and with the greater challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic he will focus on protecting the people of Asotin County while reopening the economy.
“Our No. 1 priority has got to be reopening the economy and keeping people safe,” he said.
Shinn said he hopes to continue to improve the public’s ability to conduct business with the county from home rather than face to face while there is no cure for the novel coronavirus.
He said he’ll also focus on continuing to improve the county’s infrastructure, specifically roads, intersections and internet access.
Shinn was elected to the position in 2011 and reelected in 2012 and 2016, and said that leadership and experience makes him the best choice for voters at this uncertain time.
“All of us need to work together to help all of us during this pandemic,” he said of Asotin County, the cities of Clarkston and Asotin and all communities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. “I hope to save us money by working together. Finding common ground is the biggest thing we can do to help the community.”
He said relationships between Asotin County and the cities of Clarkston and Asotin have improved during his time on the county commission.
“We are getting things done,” Shinn said.
Brad Gary
Gary said he believes his background in journalism and willingness to dive into the nuances of zoning ordinances and transportation plans will help him do a good job as commissioner.
He worked for newspapers in the Northwest, including the Lewiston Tribune, for 10 years and now is a state of Idaho employee. The combination, he said, allows him to see issues from both sides.
If elected, he said he would work to improve and enhance communication and county services. He hopes to collaborate with other partners in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, because if something benefits one community in the valley then it likely benefits all the communities in the valley.
“I would just like to help facilitate those discussions,” Gary said. “I just want to be a good resource for citizens.”
He said he also hopes to be a good resource for people who want to move to the county or the valley.
“I think we could do a better job communicating the good Asotin County does for the people,” he said. “I think I’d be good at the job — I’m a strong proponent in thinking beyond the immediate need to see how an idea might affect future generations.”
Gary said he wants voters to know he will “always consider every aspect of a decision.”
Clee Manchester
Manchester said he believes he will do a good job as commissioner and that his experience overseeing the Asotin County Jail construction in the mid-1980s would be valuable for the county about to construct a new jail.
“I’m aware of a lot of the mistakes that were made,” he said of the previous jail construction.
He retired as undersheriff in Asotin County and served as the jail commander and dispatch supervisor during and after the jail’s construction. He worked as a sheriff’s deputy on the Washington coast and in Asotin County and in construction before and after college.
Manchester served for 10 years on the Clarkston City Council before his move to the county forced him to leave his seat.
“I did a good job for the people,” he said of his time on the council. “(I’d) like to go in and find out what is happening and be a representative for the people and make things better for the county.”
Manchester served on the Administrative and Intergovernmental Committee and Clarkston’s Finance Committee.
He is a military veteran and a life member of the Clarkston American Legion Post No. 246.
