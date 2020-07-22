After more than a year of turmoil in the Superior Courts of Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, three candidates are running to replace Judge Scott Gallina, who is not seeking reelection.
Clarkston attorneys Brooke Burns and Vic Bottomly are up against Columbia County District Court Judge Scott Marinella, of Dayton, on the primary ballot. The top two vote-getters will move on to the general election in November.
Gallina remains on paid administrative leave from the position since his arrest in 2019 for alleged sexual crimes against female co-workers. He is awaiting trial and has pleaded innocent to the charges.
Brooke Burns
Earlier this month, two of Gallina’s alleged victims filed a federal lawsuit against the judge and Asotin County, suggesting officials allowed his “sexually aggressive” behavior to continue after it was brought to their attention. Several individuals were named in the lawsuit, including Burns.
“I was not only surprised, but saddened by it,” she said of the civil action. “I felt it was a strategic move given the lawsuit was filed right before ballots came out, knowing the newspaper would pick it up. I was even more disappointed that despite the fact that numerous actual figureheads were named in the lawsuit, I, a practicing attorney, was picked out of the bunch and villainized on social media.”
Burns said the civil lawsuit only lists the plaintiffs’ accusations, and she can’t comment on the case with limited information, especially since it’s now an active lawsuit. However, she is thankful for the people who came to her defense.
“My work as a court commissioner only began in early 2019 and was very limited at the time Judge Gallina was arrested,” she said.
If elected, Burns said she hopes to make some changes in Superior Court. She decided to put her name on the ballot because she wants the courtroom to run like she expected it to operate when she was in law school.
“In law school, we were expected to be professional. We were expected to object. We were expected to do our jobs. … I’ve noticed disparate treatment in court between genders over the years. As a judge, it is your job to set the tone of the courtroom and follow proper procedure. It ensures a fair process. A judge should treat everyone equally, and everyone should be held to the same standard of professionalism.”
Burns would like to see a more consistent and streamlined process throughout the three-county district. As for her opponents, they may have more experience, but they are more than two decades older, she said. “Having more experience than me doesn’t necessarily mean they are better suited for the job than I am. They’ve just been practicing law longer. That is why they call it ‘practicing’ law. The reality is no matter who is sitting on that bench, when it comes to the law and knowing it, we all should never assume we just know the answer. That is what gets you into trouble. I look everything up to be certain.”
Burns pointed out that she’s in private practice, which means people choose to pay her versus being court appointed, and that she’s been voted “Best in the West” for the past five years.
“I work hard for my clients, just as I would work hard for the citizens of our communities,” she said. “I understand Mr. Marinella has more experience in dealing with traffic tickets and small claims in his position as District Court judge in Columbia County. I understand that Mr. Bottomly has more experience in bankruptcy court, which is federal in nature. However, we are talking about Superior Court, which is state level, and the bulk of my experience is in Superior Court and in family and criminal law, which is predominantly what you hear in Superior Court.”
Burns said she would bring a fresh and new perspective to the bench and, if elected, would be the first female Superior Court judge in the district.
“I am young, motivated, hard-working, compassionate and I know the importance in having solid legal decisions from the bench. You can’t be afraid to make either side unhappy. You hear people say a judge is a ‘defense judge’ or a ‘prosecutor judge’ or a ‘mom’s judge.’ That should never be the case. A judge should take the time to review all relevant facts, apply the law, and make a reasoned decision, even if it is a difficult one.”
Vic Bottomly
Bottomly, who decided to run for judge last spring, has several ideas to improve the system and hopes to restore “stability and integrity” to the court.
“I had been practicing law in Asotin County for 10 years, and there were a number of things I thought we could do better,” he said. “As soon as we had our judge problem, we had visiting judges take over, and I saw numerous different ways of dealing with dockets that were improvements. The timing was right to make significant improvements permanent.”
Whether it’s scheduling cases or calculating time for trials, there are things that can be done to alleviate the county’s big backlog of cases and make the court run more efficiently, he said.
“I also think we can make better uses of the resources we have. Using court commissioners on a regular basis for routine motions would help alleviate congestion. Maintaining consistent court hours for reviewing unopposed orders would help. We also ought to reinstate a court facilitator position to help unrepresented people deal with legal forms.”
Bottomly said his 28 years as a trial lawyer in Washington have given him the experience and qualifications to take on the role. In addition to being a mediator in family law, land use and construction cases, he has experience advising clients on the system.
“I’m a good listener,” he said. “I have spent a great deal of my career talking to people who are frustrated by the court system. I have a good sense of how we can provide justice to all participants.”
The past few years have been hard on the Superior Courts in Asotin, Garfield, and Columbia counties, he said. On top of not having a sitting judge for more than a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the burden.
“Our courts need restoration,” Bottomly said. “I want to bring stability and accountability back to our judiciary. This includes respect, impartiality, and, yes, humility toward all involved in court proceedings. I seek to balance those traits with a firm grasp of law and practice to bring our courts back to what they are meant to be.”
Being impartial is an important role for a trial judge, Bottomly said, along with looking at the merits of each case. He believes he can do both on the bench.
“I hear from a lot of people that our Superior Court is something of a joke in our state. The perception of justice is just as important as actual justice. I want to focus on following the law and helping people understand why we have to do things a certain way, and give them respect when they are before the court.”
G. Scott Marinella
Marinella said he is running for the Superior Court position because it’s a natural progression is his lengthy legal career, and he believes he has the depth of knowledge to do a good job.
Over the years, he’s worked in all three courts in the circuit, including courtrooms in Pomeroy and Asotin.
“Frankly, I’d like to be involved in restoring confidence in that position after what happened (with the last judge,)” Marinella said. “I have the moral character and integrity to do that.”
If elected, he intends to sit down with prosecutors and defense attorneys in all three counties to see what can be done to make the court system more streamlined. In addition, he’s been talking to the sheriffs about how jails and court can operate in a mutually beneficial manner.
Marinella said he has more experience than his opponents, and he isn’t prone to having close friends who work as attorneys in his courtroom.
“I think you need to have a cordial relationship with the bar, but you’re not their best friend,” Marinella said. “I think there is an arm’s length relationship you have to have with lawyers, and it comes with the job.”
According to his website, Marinella has a long list of endorsements that includes many judges in the state.
After he sent out campaign flyers, Marinella said he received quite a few phone calls, particularly from Asotin County. Many folks wanted his opinion on the Gallina case.
“They’ve asked good questions,” he said. “The only opinion on Gallina I offer is I’m very disappointed he’s put the public in this circuit in the situation that they’re in. I want to instill that trust back in the courtroom.”
Marinella said he’s offering 36 years of expertise, and he won’t have the conflicts the other two candidates may face in Asotin County.
“With conflicts come delays. We’ve already had enough delays because of the COVID virus.”
Marinella said there is simply no substitute for extensive trial and judicial experience. He believes his wide-ranging involvement in both the court system and the community make him well qualified to serve as the Superior Court Judge for the people of Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties.
“I pledge to be impartial, to adhere to the oath of office with integrity, and to enhance and maintain confidence in our legal system by respecting and honoring the judicial office as an office of public trust.”
Brooke J. Burns
Age: 41.
Position seeking: Superior Court judge for Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from Washington State University and Juris Doctor degree from Creighton School of Law.
Career: Private practice attorney 2006-present, conflict counsel, Superior and District Court commissioner, guardian ad litem, mediator.
Family: Married to JD Burns.
Previous elected offices: None.
Number of years in area: Lifelong Lewiston-Clarkston Valley resident.
Website: brookeburnsforjudge.com; Facebook page: brookeburnsforjudge.
Vic Bottomly
Age: 62.
Position seeking: Superior Court judge for Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in soil science, Montana State University; Juris Doctor, University of Montana School of Law; Master of Laws, tax law, University of Washington School of Law.
Career: 27 years as a trial lawyer.
Family: Married to Lauren Bottomly, one stepdaughter.
Previous elected offices: None.
Number of years in area: 10 years in Clarkston.
Website: rvbottomly.com.
G. Scott Marinella
Age: 65.
Position seeking: Superior Court Judge for Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Central Washington University, master’s degree in business administration from National University, Juris Doctor from Gonzaga University School of Law.
Career: Private practice in Dayton from 1984 to present, Columbia County deputy prosecutor from 1984-96, Columbia County District Court judge from 2002-present, appointed Superior Court commissioner and Superior Court judge pro tem for Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties.
Family: Married to Susan Marinella, two children, one grandchild.
Previous elected offices: Columbia County School Board, Columbia County District Court judge, Washington State District and Municipal Judges Association Board of Governors.
Number of years in area: 36 years in Dayton.
Website: marinellaforjudge.com.