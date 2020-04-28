ASOTIN — Three candidates for a vacant Asotin County Commission seat have been submitted to commissioners Chris Seubert and Brian Shinn for a final decision.
Jock Pring, a longtime Clarkston business owner; Charles Whitman, a retired veteran who is active in the community; and Nate Ulhorn, who works for the Washington State Department of Corrections, are vying for the leadership position.
The job became vacant with the recent resignation of Jim Jeffords, who is battling cancer. Jeffords is a Republican who represented west Clarkston, and his replacement must be from the same political party and district.
Alice White, chairwoman of the Asotin County Republicans, said her committee received four applications, but one withdrew. Another three wanted to throw their hats in the ring, but they don’t live in Commissioner District No. 3. Each candidate was interviewed before the names were submitted to the commissioners.
Seubert said he and Shinn will likely make a decision by Friday or early next week.
The person who is selected will have the opportunity to run for election later this year. Candidate filing takes place May 11-15 through the Asotin County auditor’s office, either online or by mail. All three county commission positions will be on the 2020 ballot.