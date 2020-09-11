Idaho congressional candidate Rudy Soto didn’t show up in Lapwai as originally planned Thursday evening because of a schedule mix-up.
Soto, who is running against first-term incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher for the 1st Congressional District seat, said his schedule was shifted around a bit because of wildfires in the region.
Consequently, he ended up in Grangeville on Thursday evening rather than Lapwai.
Soto said the Lapwai stop will be rescheduled at a later date. However, he still has town hall meetings scheduled in Lewiston and Moscow this weekend.
The Lewiston event takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Locomotive Park. He’ll be in Moscow on Sunday, also at 6 p.m., at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, which is a change from the original location.