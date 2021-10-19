Washington State University will terminate Lewiston mayoral candidate Wilson Boots from his job as an instrument fabricator in its Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture over his refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccine.
Monday was the deadline for state workers to receive the vaccine or secure an exemption under the mandate Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued earlier this year. Boots posted a video on his campaign Facebook page stating he will be out of a job as of Nov. 1. He requested a religious exemption from the mandate, but was denied when he did not disclose the details of his faith.
“I told them I was religious ... and that I have a strong faith,” Boots said in the video, which was recorded at his workplace minutes after he read an email notifying him of his termination from WSU. “But the details of my faith are none of their damn business.”
Boots urged others to follow his example and refuse to get vaccinated, even if it means losing their jobs. He also mentioned the possibility that they may be able to join a class-action lawsuit he is considering.
“It’s because of bureaucrats like you that Nazi Germany was possible,” he continued, speaking directly to those like Inslee who have required vaccines to stop the spread and severity of COVID-19.
WSU Director of News and Media Relations David Wasson said the university’s human resource department was still reviewing and processing information Monday regarding vaccine exemptions, and a final account of termination notices, exemption requests, acceptances and denials wasn’t expected until the end of the week at the earliest.
In an Oct. 8 news release, the university said it received more than 1,250 requests for medical and religious exemptions from students, faculty and staff, and nearly 800 had been approved.
According to the news release, requests for religious exemptions are evaluated by a review committee in an anonymous process, except in instances when additional information is needed through follow-up contact.
Employee religious requests were reviewed by a committee consisting of a team from WSU’s Human Resource Services as well as the university’s Office of Civil Rights and Compliance. The Washington Attorney General’s Office was consulted on criteria used to decide the exemption requests and provide legal advice to the committee as needed.
Nearly 90 percent of WSU employees had been vaccinated as of the date of the news release, according to the university.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.