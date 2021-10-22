Staci Baldwin
Office seeking: Lewiston School Board Director.
Age: 51.
Education: Lewiston High School graduate, Attended Lewis-Clark State College.
Previous election experience: Appointed to Lewiston School Board in 2013 and then ran for reelection in 2015.
Family: Husband, Scott; son, Wyatt Baldwin; daughter-in-law, Chelsey Baldwin; and son, Jackson, who passed away in 2006.
Website: On Facebook @Staci Baldwin for Lewiston School Board.
Christina Brando-Subis
Office seeking: Lewiston School Board Director.
Age: 37.
Education: Ph.D. in language, literacy and technology education (with a background in elementary education).
Previous election experience: This is my first time running for an elected position.
Family: My husband, Nick, and two daughters, Lizzie (11) and CC (9), both in Lewiston School District schools.
Website: on Facebook @Christina Brando-Subis, Ph.D., for Lewiston School Board.
Marcie Carter
Office seeking: Lewiston School Board Director.
Age: 52.
Education: LHS graduate, 1987; LCSC, bachelors in environmental biology; University of Idaho, masters in wildlife resources and PhD candidate in natural resources .
Previous election experience: None.
Family: Two kids, son graduated in 2020 and daughter will graduate in 2025.
Website: None.
Jon Lang
Office seeking: Lewiston School Board Director.
Age: 55.
Education: Wallace High School, North Idaho College.
Previous election: None.
Family: Eife Heather, Clarkston school district principal 27 years; children, Madison, 25, New York City; Cutler, 21, Boise State University; Kash, 18, Blue Mountain College.
Website: On Facebook @elect Jon Lang Lewiston school board.
Chuck Stroschein
Office seeking: Lewiston School Board Director.
Age: 63.
Education: Lewiston High School, 1976; B.A. in political science, minor in history economics at Gonzaga University, 1980; St. Louis University Law School, 1983.
Previous election experience: Lewiston School Board 1993-99.
Family: Three kids; Emma, Drew, Alex.
Website: on Facebook @Stroschein for Lewiston School Board.
Cherie K. Wiik
Office seeking: Lewiston School Board Director.
Age: 47.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education, minors in reading and teaching English as a second language.
Previous election experience: None.
Family: My husband, Allen Wiik, and I share five children and two grandchildren.
Website: Cherie Wiik for Lewiston School Board (on Facebook).