Staci Baldwin

Office seeking: Lewiston School Board Director.

Age: 51.

Education: Lewiston High School graduate, Attended Lewis-Clark State College.

Previous election experience: Appointed to Lewiston School Board in 2013 and then ran for reelection in 2015.

Family: Husband, Scott; son, Wyatt Baldwin; daughter-in-law, Chelsey Baldwin; and son, Jackson, who passed away in 2006.

Website: On Facebook @Staci Baldwin for Lewiston School Board.

Christina Brando-Subis

Office seeking: Lewiston School Board Director.

Age: 37.

Education: Ph.D. in language, literacy and technology education (with a background in elementary education).

Previous election experience: This is my first time running for an elected position.

Family: My husband, Nick, and two daughters, Lizzie (11) and CC (9), both in Lewiston School District schools.

Website: on Facebook @Christina Brando-Subis, Ph.D., for Lewiston School Board.

Marcie Carter

Office seeking: Lewiston School Board Director.

Age: 52.

Education: LHS graduate, 1987; LCSC, bachelors in environmental biology; University of Idaho, masters in wildlife resources and PhD candidate in natural resources .

Previous election experience: None.

Family: Two kids, son graduated in 2020 and daughter will graduate in 2025.  

Website: None.

Jon Lang

Office seeking: Lewiston School Board Director.

Age: 55.

Education: Wallace High School, North Idaho College.

Previous election: None.

Family: Eife Heather, Clarkston school district principal 27 years; children, Madison, 25, New York City; Cutler, 21, Boise State University; Kash, 18, Blue Mountain College.

Website: On Facebook @elect Jon Lang Lewiston school board.

Chuck Stroschein

Office seeking: Lewiston School Board Director.

Age: 63.

Education: Lewiston High School, 1976; B.A. in political science, minor in history economics at Gonzaga University, 1980; St. Louis University Law School, 1983.

Previous election experience: Lewiston School Board 1993-99.

Family: Three kids; Emma, Drew, Alex.

Website: on Facebook @Stroschein for Lewiston School Board.

Cherie K. Wiik

Office seeking: Lewiston School Board Director.

Age: 47.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education, minors in reading and teaching English as a second language.

Previous election experience: None.

Family: My husband, Allen Wiik, and I share five children and two grandchildren.

Website: Cherie Wiik for Lewiston School Board (on Facebook).

Tags