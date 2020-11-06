COLFAX — For the month of November, every time a $10 donation is made to the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope, Colfax couple Ron and Heather Morgan will walk 1 mile.
The Morgans created the fundraiser since in-person benefit events cannot be organized because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those interested in donating can address checks to “Pullman WOTM” and mail them to: The Morgans, 300 E. Fleming St., Colfax, WA 99111.
To see more on the effort and follow the fundraising progress, those interested can go to htrmorgan.wixsite.com/morganfamily.