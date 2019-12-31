The marijuana market continues to flourish in downtown Clarkston, with retailers reporting higher-than-normal sales in December.
Matt Plemmons, owner of Greenfield Co., said sales were up about 20 percent, thanks to holiday shoppers and out-of-town visitors.
“We are not affected by online shopping at all,” Plemmons said Monday as a steady flow of people came through the door of his store. “We were busier than normal over the holidays. A lot of people were buying gifts here, and we saw quite a few folks who grew up here and came back to visit relatives.”
At Canna4Life and Sativa Sisters, Clarkston’s other two marijuana shops, employees also noticed an uptick in activity. From stocking stuffers to pain relief, products have been flying off the shelves, they said.
“All three stores are doing well,” Plemmons said. “The biggest demographic is retirees and people over the age of 50.”
After four years in the retail trade, Plemmons said he’s pleasantly surprised by the wide range of people who have embraced marijuana products. It’s not unusual to see pillars of the community or an 80-year-old woman with a cane standing at the counter next to younger people in their 20s, he said.
“I’m most surprised when I see people here who have been vehemently opposed to marijuana their whole lives,” Plemmons said. “They’ve educated themselves and now they’ve changed their minds. Most of the people in that group have blue-collar backgrounds, and they are here to treat their aches and pains. We are seeing more and more people who want to avoid opioids or pharmaceuticals.”
The most popular products are marijuana flowers, followed by vapes and edibles. Topical ointments are a favorite of the older-than-50 crowd, he said.
“Over the holidays, I saw a lot of people in their 40s coming in with their parents and introducing them to the products,” Plemmons said.
As many retailers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley struggle to keep their doors open, Plemmons said he’s grateful for the thriving business.
“It’s one of the few markets that requires stringent product testing and a physical point of sale,” he said. “We are very lucky we haven’t been affected by online shopping, where you don’t get that quality assurance.”
