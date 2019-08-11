Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
McCALL — Thomas Welty notes one major difference between McCall and the West African nation of Cameroon, where he has done volunteer medical work.
“Our cellphone reception is worse than theirs,” said Welty, a customer of Verizon Wireless. “McCall is now worse than many parts of Africa.”
Customers of Verizon and other cellphone carriers in Valley County and Meadows Valley have seen a dramatic worsening of service since the summer tourism season started.
But Verizon and another carrier, T-Mobile, told the Star-News that relief is on its way.
Verizon is in the process of installing new service on two towers in McCall, a company spokesperson said. T-Mobile also recently installed a new cellular service site.
“Coverage in the McCall area is pretty good outside of the busy tourist seasons,” said Jeannine Brew Braggs, a communications representative for Verizon Consumer Group based in Dallas, Texas.
“The number of users on the Verizon network doubles in the winter and triples in the summer,” she said. “These increases tax our cell sites resulting in connectivity issues for our customers.”
Verizon is installing two new sites on towers recently erected on state endowment land on Lick Creek Road and Deinhard Lane, Idaho Department of Lands Public Information Officer Sharia Arledge said.
Last week, crews were out installing equipment on each of the two towers.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Borleske seeks photos, maps for Rosalia storefronts
ROSALIA — Mark Borleske has been working with the Rosalia Chamber and local businesses to use vacant storefront windows to display scenic or historic aspects of Rosalia and the Palouse area.
Borleske is looking for materials to display in a storefront that displays the route and locations on the Palouse Scenic Byway. He is seeking a fairly large map depicting the byway that a person on the sidewalk could see and understand through storefront glass.
He believes this kind of display can draw further interest in the area and create more pedestrian traffic in Rosalia and be an incentive for motorists to get off Highway 195 and explore locations on the Palouse Scenic Byway.
Prior to Battle Days, Borleske had a window display with a map and scenic photos with captions of the Palouse to Cascades Trail, especially the section from Lind to Tekoa. He also put up a display of photos from the mid-1970s showing the Milwaukee and other railroads in Rosalia. Included were historic scenes of the Rosalia downtown, with views of the storefronts.
He is working on getting the use of a storefront on another buildings on Whitman Avenue. He would like to have this second storefront have dual themes of downtown Rosalia history and scenic Palouse.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday