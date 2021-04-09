Campus in bloom

A woman walks past a row of Japanese flowering cherry trees in front of Reid Centennial Hall on the Lewis-Clark State College campus Thursday afternoon in Lewiston. It must be April: Flowering trees all throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are starting to show their blossoms.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.