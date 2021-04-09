Campus in bloom

Pete Caster/TribuneA woman walks past a row of Japanese flowering cherry trees in front of Reid Centennial Hall on the Lewis-Clark State College campus Thursday afternoon in Lewiston. It must be April: Flowering trees all throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are starting to show their blossoms.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

