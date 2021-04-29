Campus in bloom

A person walks past Sacajawea Hall on the Lewis-Clark State College campus earlier this week. There probably won’t be many people on campus this week — it’s spring break for students and faculty at the Lewiston college.

 August Frank/Tribune

