Campus crash ends Moscow suspect’s spree

MOSCOW — It took three high-speed vehicle pursuits this week, but Moscow Police Department officers arrested a 49-year-old Moscow man Wednesday night on the University of Idaho campus after he allegedly sped through town and crashed into a police vehicle, then a retaining wall.
MPD Capt. Will Krasselt said a Moscow police officer spotted Robert Lee Brown in a Nissan pickup truck around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Walgreens parking lot before he allegedly fled when the officer tried to stop him.
Krasselt said Brown, reaching speeds as much as 50 miles per hour, headed west on E Street; south on Almon Street, which is the wrong way; and west on Sixth Street, before turning into the UI steam plant gravel parking lot. After spinning the vehicle in a circle, Brown allegedly drove head-on into the officer’s vehicle pursuing him, then backed up, drove around the police vehicle and hit a concrete retaining wall one block east of the steam plant.
Krasselt said officers broke Brown’s vehicle window, tased him and pulled him out of the truck after Brown allegedly did not comply with commands.
Brown was arrested for suspicion of eluding a police officer, aggravated assault, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and felony warrants for domestic battery and false imprisonment.
He was taken to Gritman Medical Center and then to the Latah County Jail in Moscow.
Brown was allegedly involved in two other vehicle pursuits involving the MPD this week. In both instances, Brown allegedly fled across the border into Washington, where other law enforcement agencies got involved but were unable to apprehend him.