OROFINO — Beginning in April, campers at the Bureau of Land Management’s Pink House campground on the Clearwater River will be able to pay overnight camping fees through a mobile app, the BLM announced Wednesday.
Selecting a camping site at Recreation.gov using the “scan and pay” option will remain on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visitors may download the free mobile app, create an account and then scan the QR code at Pink House campground to complete the payment. A small service fee will apply. Anyone wishing for more information on how to use the Recreation.gov scan and pay option may visit bit.ly/36TiEWC.
Richard White, field office manager at the BLM Cottonwood field office said fee envelopes for payment by check or cash will still be offered but it is hoped visitors take advantage of the new way to pay camping fees.
Beginning in April, reservation for the Pink House day-use pavilions will be taken through Recreation.gov instead of contacting the Cottonwood field office directly. Anyone wishing to reserve a day-use pavilion at Pink House may follow the link at bit.ly/3qS8Y5F or search for “Pink House Pavilions” on either the Recreation.gov mobile app or online at Recreation.gov.
Rental fees are $50 per day for the large pavilion and $25 per day at the small pavilion. Both facilities have electricity, lighting, standing barbecue grills, picnic tables and views of the Clearwater River. Reservations through Recreation.gov require a small service charge.
Pink House is located 5 miles west of Orofino and includes a developed campground with an on-site volunteer camp host. The site is located beside the Clearwater River at an elevation of 980 feet and is near the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail.
The mobile app from Recreation.gov is available to the public for free download on iOS and Android devices. Users can find the information they need all in one place and the app allows users to browse interactive maps, tours and accessibility information; make and manage reservations; review location details for past and upcoming trips; register for permits, tickets and lotteries; manage their accounts; and more.