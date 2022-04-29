Camp Wittman, the camp started in 1986 as a partnership between the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley and Wittman Farms, is transitioning into a nonprofit organization unto itself.
The move was announced in a recent news release sent to the Tribune.
The camp, located in Nez Perce County south of Lapwai, was initially focused on Boys and Girls Club activities, Lewis-Clark State College retreats and team building. Over the years, the camp has expanded to serve other audiences, ranging from forestry, wildlife, youth development and more, and local businesses have also used the camp for events, according to the news release.
Steve Button, a retired social worker for the Lewiston School District, will serve as chairman of the new nonprofit. Katie Wittman Conklin will be the official point of contact for camp scheduling and inquiries.
A “work party” is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at the camp, with new board members, volunteers, and friends and family pitching in, according to the news release.
More information is available at campwittman.com or by emailing to campwittmanoc@gmail.com.