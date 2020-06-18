Calm waters

After four days of rain, the weather begins to brighten up Tuesday evening as a man sits on a bench along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail looking at the calm surface of the Clearwater River in Lewiston.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

After four days of rain, the weather begins to brighten up Tuesday evening as a man sits on a bench along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail looking at the calm surface of the Clearwater River in Lewiston.

Tags

Recommended for you