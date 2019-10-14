911 caller reports a case of strange bedfellows

Items in this column are pulled from police logs from around the region.
———
A 911 caller reported a “spooky” man showed up at her home and asked to spend the night. The man was allowed in and reportedly fell asleep with the caller’s husband. The woman was affairly sure the man was just sleeping, but the whole ordeal was rather odd.
———
A 911 caller reported a man was smoking and using the bathroom on the 1500 block of Powers Avenue in Lewiston. Reports didn’t say if the man was in a restroom or outside and only euphemistically “using the bathroom.”
———
A 911 caller reported seeing a woman go behind some bushes and defecate on the 1300 block of G Street in Lewiston. Officers could not locate the furtive fecal female.
———
A bunch of kids were reported “burning plastic and smoking weed,” on the 1300 block of 11th Avenue in Lewiston. Officers were unable to find the kids or their plasticky icky green stuff.
———
A Lewiston man reported his neighbor’s yorkie dog keeps pooping in the man’s backyard on the 500 block of 29th Street. Officers told the neighbor to yorkeep the yucky pup on a leash.
———
A 911 caller found it suspicious when witnessing two men “power walking” up Park Avenue in Lewiston, and the men were carrying a backpack between them. Officers did not locate the almost-joggers.
———
A 911 caller reported seeing a man holding a lantern and squatting near the railroad tracks under Memorial Bridge in Lewiston. The caller obviously mistook the man for a bridge troll that was just looking for its lost toll.
———
A 911 caller said a woman with blond hair and missing front teeth was rambling about her boyfriend on the 1500 block of Main Street, and she also threw ice at passing cars. Police could not locate the woman, despite her visage being pretty hard to miss. Though maybe in north central Idaho the former-female-hockey-player look is common.
———
A 911 caller reported a neighbor on North Polk Street in Moscow was playing video games loudly for the past hour. The caller rang back a second time several days later and reported it is an ongoing issue with the sounds of a “dull, low bass,” late at night.
———
A 911 caller reported several people were smoking cigarettes and talking loudly in a stairwell late at night on South Main Street in Moscow.
———
A man was reported riding the hood of a car up the 1700 block of North Polk Street in Moscow. A 911 caller reported hearing the man riding the car say “go faster.” Police could not locate the joyriding hoodlum.
———
A Pullman officer responded to an open water spigot on Southeast Fairmont Road. The officer located the spigot and turned it off.
———
A 911 caller reported someone was shining a laser into their window on Northwest Tingley Court in Pullman. Officers couldn’t locate the lazy laser igniter, who didn’t bother to shine again.
———
Pullman police responded after a vehicle — which had been spinning doughnuts in a parking lot earlier — got high centered off of Northeast Hopkins Court.
———
A 911 caller reported a piece of bologna with mustard was placed on a vehicle on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive in Pullman. The caller didn’t find the bologna very tasty. Maybe a Pontiac Grand Ham sandwich or a Lambopanini would be better next time.
Holm may be contacted at (208) 848-2275 or tholm@lmtribune.com. Follow him on Twitter @TomHolm4.