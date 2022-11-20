Call to 911 was made inside residence

The front door of a suspected quadruple homicide location involving four University of Idaho students is cautioned off Wednesday in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department released more details Saturday evening about the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide, including confirmation that the initial 911 call was placed inside the King Road residence with a cellphone belonging to one of the two surviving roommates.

Police were initially called to the residence at 11:58 a.m. Nov. 13 after receiving a 911 call requesting aid for an unconscious person. That is when they discovered the bodies of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were found stabbed to death inside the residence.

