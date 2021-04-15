A six-person jury found Pompeyo Salazar-Cabrera guilty of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter Wednesday at the conclusion of his second trial for the incident that killed a 19-year-old Clarkston man in 2018.
Prosecutors initially charged Salazar-Cabrera with felony vehicular manslaughter, but the jury in that trial convicted him of the lesser charge of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in 2019. A judge later ordered a new trial over improper jury instructions.
The three-day retrial was delayed several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jurors began deliberations at the Nez Perce County Courthouse shortly before lunchtime Wednesday, and returned their verdict by mid-afternoon, Prosecutor Justin Coleman said.
Salazar-Cabrera, 35, of Carson, Calif., was at the wheel of a semi-truck that crashed into Hayden Garrett’s vehicle at the bottom of the Lewiston Hill on March 31, 2018. Prosecutors alleged that he drove recklessly down the Lewiston Hill at speeds reaching 67 mph while smoke billowed from the semi’s brakes. Salazar-Cabrera did not use any runaway truck ramps on the hill, and Garrett died in the subsequent crash.
Senior Judge Greg Kalbfleisch set sentencing for 9 a.m. Friday. Salazar-Cabrera faces maximum penalties of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.