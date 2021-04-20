A 50-year-old California man was rescued after an accident on his all-terrain vehicle off Idaho Highway 14 near milepost 5.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, David Spoolstra was driving his side-by-side vehicle about 3 miles uphill from the South Fork of the Clearwater River at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Spoolstra was on a skid trail when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a deep ravine. When emergency crews arrived, Spoolstsra was conscious but unable to move. He was also in a location not accessible by vehicle.
The sheriff’s office — assisted by the Grangeville Mountain Rescue, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse, Syringa Ambulance, the Clearwater Quick Response Unit, Two Bear Air from Montana and Life Flight helicopter — used a rope system to bring Spoolstra up from the ravine to a clearcut, where a helicopter was able to land and transport him to receive medical attention.