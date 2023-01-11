Caldwell school meeting heats up over gender identity

CALDWELL — A discussion about the Caldwell School District’s proposed gender identity and sexual orientation policy caused Monday night’s board meeting to end abruptly in chaos.

The proposed policy includes ways the district could make children feel more comfortable in school by adopting policies that allow them to use bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice and be addressed by their preferred pronouns.

