CALDWELL — A Caldwell man is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting after he reportedly fired a gun at multiple people, including police officers, according to a Caldwell Police Department news release.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Colorado Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday but were unable to locate a suspect. At around 9 p.m., they were called back to the same area for additional reports of shots fired. Officials said Shane Farwell began shooting at police officers when they arrived. Officers returned fire, striking Farwell.
Farwell was taken to a Boise hospital and was in critical condition as of Sunday morning.
According to police, an investigation found that Farwell and his wife had gotten into an altercation Saturday evening. As his wife left the house, Farwell shot at the woman, but missed her. He then forced his way into a neighbor’s house and held the occupants at gunpoint.
Later, he fired a shotgun at a passing vehicle, striking a woman inside the car with shotgun pellets. The woman was treated at West Valley Medical Center for minor injuries before being released.
Officials said no officers were injured in the incident. Four officers who were involved have been placed on administrative leave as part of department protocol following officer-involved shootings.
Idaho State Police will lead a Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the shooting.