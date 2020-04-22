Cadets won’t return to Youth Challenge Academy this session, officials say

The Idaho Youth Challenge Academy in Pierce will remain empty of cadets for the remainder of the current session, because of coronavirus measures.
The quasi-military-style school closed its doors in March to comply with Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order.
The academy, which accepts and houses at-risk 16- to 18-year-olds, hoped to welcome back its 116 cadets Saturday, but late last week announced that wouldn’t be possible. Unlike a typical school district, it serves students from across the state, complicating what could have been a possible return to campus.
“Over 50 percent (of our cadets) come from Ada and Canyon counties, the hot spots (for the coronavirus) in the state,” academy Director Trevor Sparrow said. “There’s no way to ensure that we wouldn’t bring COVID-19 back into the community if we reopened.”
A letter sent to parents Friday detailed the academy’s decision to close for the remainder of the current session.
“We have to think of the safety of all involved,” academy officials said in the letter. “Our local health officers are very hesitant to sign off on the idea and stress that if the virus were to come back and spread, it would devastate our little hospital’s capacity to care for its patients. Mitigation is our best option here and working with cadets remotely appears to be the safest route for everyone involved.”
Cadets in the first section of the 2020 program were given three options. They could either withdraw from the program and be awarded the credits they earned up until the academy’s closure, they could withdraw and be given a “golden ticket” to come back for the next course, or they could elect to finish out their schooling remotely.
Sparrow said 50 percent of the cadets decided to complete the course remotely, 45 percent chose to come back for the next course, and 5 percent opted to retrieve the seven credits they had completed so far and leave the academy for good.
“I think that’s a pretty good showing that the cadets are wanting to still maintain contact and maintain the changes they have been working on,” he said.
Those who decided to complete their work remotely will be required to maintain regular contact with their staff mentor and will have the opportunity to complete the seven additional credits.
According to Sparrow, the cadets who lacked devices were sent home with chromebooks, and those who do not have access to the internet will get packets of work mailed to them.
“Remote learning is a whole different animal,” he said. “It takes a different type of commitment, but I think that hopefully the values and the commitment they gained the 10 weeks that they were here will help carry them forward (to completion.)”
To earn the full 14 credits available through the 22-week course, cadets are expected to complete two to four hours of work three to five days a week. They’re also required to complete one hour of physical training at least five days a week, and will spend up to four hours a week dedicated to core component work.
The graduation ceremony for the current session is scheduled for June 13 in Boise. It’s still not known if that ceremony will take place, or if there will be a remote graduation event instead.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Sparrow said. “We might do something later on in the summer (for the graduates.)”
Sparrow applauded his staff for their dedication during the unprecedented changes at the academy in response to the coronavirus.
Nationwide, only about five of the 40 youth challenge academies continue to operate normally, he said.
“Some academies are dismissing the kids and allowing them to come back for the next class,” he said. “I have to commend our staff for moving into these uncharted waters and for figuring out this remote learning concept. That’s important to us that (the cadets) are still able to take advantage of the opportunity that they came here for.”
The next course at the academy in Pierce is scheduled to start July 18.
