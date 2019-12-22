On day one, the cadet wouldn’t even come near the horse.
“By day three, she was trotting, galloping and smiling,” Chief Joseph Foundation board member Mike Ewing recalled Saturday shortly before the young woman in question and 120 of her fellow cadets graduated from the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy. “You can just see the confidence building.”
The cadets who participated in the riding course were away from the academy’s base in Pierce for one of the activities that principal Bicker Therien said are designed to break up the academic work and prevent dropouts. And volunteer science instructor Neil Stone said their quick progress on those kinds of outings is mirrored in the longer, steadier progress they see with many kids in the classroom.
“It’s been absolutely phenomenal to watch these kids develop their confidence,” Stone said, noting that the money he foregoes as a volunteer is more than made up by the feeling he gets from the work. “My pay is the satisfaction of watching the kids grow. The government hasn’t figured out a way to tax that, and no one can take that feeling away.”
Collin Williams of Twin Falls was a member of the Honor Guard at Saturday’s graduation ceremony, which was held at the Lewiston High School auditorium. He was struggling in school and joined the academy on the recommendation of his older brother, Tyler Williams, who also went through the academy.
Williams left his high school with a 1.37 grade point average. He’ll now return with a 3.79, and doesn’t quite know what to expect.
“I think it’s going to be very weird because I’ve learned a lot and grown a lot, physically and mentally,” the 16-year-old said. “Some of the people back home, they haven’t. It’s going to be a little bit weird seeing all of them. I feel much more successful.”
Williams’ academic improvements will pay dividends beyond the classroom. For instance, his parents can now bestow privileges they haven’t before, like allowing him to get his driver’s license.
“After all the things I’ve done with my grades, they’re willing to give me that opportunity,” he said.
Daniel Mitchell, a 16-year-old cadet from Boise, also landed in the academy over his struggles in the classroom. Once a chronic procrastinator, Mitchell said the rigor of the academy’s military model paid dividends over the quick 22-week duration of the program.
“It taught me time management skills and how to keep things on track,” Mitchell said. “I just knew I was going to be the best that I could, so I stuck my nose to the grindstone and focused on academics.
He now sports a 3.8 grade point average, and a bewildering love of math.
“I hated math going in,” Mitchell said. “I was absolutely terrible at it. But the math teacher, Mr. (Michael) Brocke, was the biggest help. Somehow, I loved his class and loved learning it.”
Therien said the 12th class to graduate from the academy has been fairly middle-of-the road, with no real outliers on either end of the behavioral and academic spectrums. The cadets who end up there are fighting any number of issues at school and home, but those who finish are awarded with a full year of high school credits that can help them get caught up. And that frequently keeps them from dropping out of school altogether, he said.
“Pretty much everything we do is dropout prevention,” he said, noting the academy’s mixture of academics, service projects and fun activities. “Our mission is to get these kids who are on the verge of dropping out to not drop out. When they’re with us, life’s distractions are taken away and they learn that they’re smarter than they think they are.”
Technical Sgt. Zachary Anderson of the U.S. Army Reserves joined the program about halfway through the just-completed term. Three of his siblings went through the academy, so he knew of the positive impacts it can have on young lives. And once he got dissatisfied with his job selling pest control, Anderson decided to enlist on a new mission.
“I was doing really well, but it wasn’t rewarding,” he said of leaving what became a lucrative job. “It’s so cool to see the progress, like when you have a kid who was super disrespectful, but now he’s nervous to go home because he doesn’t want to hang out with the same group of kids that got him into trouble.”
The kids who go through the program still face challenges when they go home, of course. But Anderson said that at the very least, it teaches them to be accountable for their actions.
“For every action they have, there’s a consequence,” he said. “It could be good, or it could be bad. Sometimes it’s like tough love and a lot of times we get made out as the bad guys. And now, near the end, they’re thanking you and shaking your hand, maybe writing you a letter.”
