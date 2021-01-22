Buzzing around Clarkston

Ishah Tuning, 2, runs with her umbrella that looks like an overgrown bumble bee as she crosses Sixth Street in downtown Clarkston on a rainy Thursday afternoon. Ishah was followed closely by her mother, Liz Tuning, of Clarkston.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

