Buyer emerges for Lewiston property

A real estate broker representing Twin City Foods confirmed Tuesday that an offer has been accepted for 11½ acres in downtown Lewiston where a pea processing plant once stood.
The transaction is expected to close no later than December after a feasibility study is completed by the buyer, a Pacific Northwest development firm, said Justin Rasmussen, a broker with Kiemle Hagood, in a text.
“The buyer ... would like (to) develop a mixed-use commercial/residential development on the site,” said Rasmussen, who didn’t name the buyer.
As recently as November 2019, the property had a listing price of $2.5 million.
No details are available yet about the buyer’s proposal, said City Manager Alan Nygaard.
“They haven’t submitted anything in a formal sense to the city,” he said. “They’re doing their homework first.”
The Twin City Foods land is on the north end of downtown Lewiston, west of Fifth Street. The last year Twin City Foods processed peas at the 150,000-square-foot plant was 2004. It was dismantled in 2010.
“When it was removed, it left a hole that needed to be filled,” Nygaard said.
It’s just across the road from the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers, but taking advantage of the view will be complicated because it is hidden at ground level by the levee.
The site is in a form and impact based zone, which prioritizes uses that take advantage of its close proximity to the town’s waterfront and downtown, Nygaard said.
Multiple-use buildings with restaurants, stores or multi-family residences on upper levels are among the types of uses encouraged, as well as outdoor spaces like rooftop gardens or dining areas.
At the same time, certain kinds of businesses and activities are not allowed, such as restaurants with drive-through windows, adult entertainment ventures and homeless shelters.
Lewiston city officials are working to provide the buyer all the information needed to reach a good decision, Nygaard said.
“We want to see something that will be an asset to the community and be successful,” he said.
