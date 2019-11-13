Clearwater Converting is relocating from the Port of Lewiston to a new building near one of its customers, Clearwater Paper.
The Port of Lewiston tenant takes rolls of Clearwater Paper’s paperboard with diameters as large as 7 feet and cuts them into smaller rolls or sheets.
The move will happen as early as January, said Port Manager David Doeringsfeld at a Tuesday meeting.
After Clearwater Converting leaves, it will be replaced by a north central Idaho manufacturer that is expanding warehousing operations who will be named at a later date, said Doeringsfeld, in an update for port commissioners.
Before the new tenant arrives, the port will spend about $60,000 repairing floors in the 44,000-square-foot space Clearwater Converting occupies.
The building, which also houses an ice skating rink, used to be the Best retail store.
“The floor wasn’t ever constructed for the weight of the product that’s being stored there,” Doeringsfeld said. “It has some cracks and some areas that are in disrepair.”
In other business, commissioners:
Heard a report from Doeringsfeld about a rail car accident at the port two or three months ago. Two empty boxcars slipped off the tracks without hurting anyone. The port is splitting the cost of about $30,000 in repairs along 60 feet to 70 feet of tracks where a switch is located with the Great Northwest Railroad.
An investigation of the accident couldn’t identify the cause of the accident that involved cars being handled by the Great Northwest Railroad, Doeringsfeld said.
Approved fees for rail cars stored without prior port approval on tracks for more than four days. The fee is $1.50 per linear foot per month, which equals about $75 per month for standard rail cars.
Five entities use the lines, including a barley handling facility that recently debuted at the Lewis-Clark Terminal, which belongs to CHS Primeland, Pacific Northwest Farmers Co-op and Uniontown Co-op.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.