Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
MT. IDAHO — Amid the COVID-19 challenges, one Idaho County business has found a way to turn lemons into lemonade. Or rather, materials into surgical masks and gowns.
Idaho Sewing for Sports (ISS) CEO Gunther Williams is a trustee on the Syringa Hospital board. When he heard of the shortages of surgical supplies, he jumped into action.
“Gunther asked Syringa Hospital if there was a need here for the gowns and masks,” explained ISS customer service and saleswoman Mary Beth Meyers. “Then too, the info was all over the news and social media about the shortages across the country and the critical need due to the COVID-19 virus.”
The ISS design team, Deborah and Brandy, oversaw finding patterns and materials. Syringa provided a gown to use for a pattern, and the mask pattern was found on the Providence Mask Project web page.
“For the immediate need we are making washable/reusable surgical gowns with our 420 Denier Pack Cloth in two sizes; large and medium,” Meyers said. ISS has ordered a washable/reusable Level IV material, which is rated as the highest fluid and microbial barrier protection against blood-borne pathogens in critical zones needed for long, fluid intensive procedures, as well as for operating on patients with potential blood-borne pathogen risk. (This fabric meets AAMI Level III rating, according to AKAS Textiles & Laminations, the ISS material provider).
Syringa supplied the material to make the masks.
“If hospitals can ship us surgical blankets, we can make the masks for them out of these,” Meyers added.
Currently, the ISS team is filling orders for Syringa Hospital in Grangeville and St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Meyers said they have sent one of each size of gown samples to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene per their request for them to check out.
“We are happy to know that we have local seamstresses working with Jody and Home-Grown Quilts to make the cloth reusable masks for local use, which enables us to focus on the need for the surgical items as we have the capability to mass produce them and also to purchase the needed materials,” Meyers added.
ISS had enough of the pack cloth material to make 300-350 gowns and these are already sold, but they are able to order more of the material. They have enough of the Level IV material on order to make 5,200 surgical gowns and are currently seeking more material.
From cut to packaging, Meyers said it takes about nine minutes per gown and eight minutes per mask to produce.
“However, we have just begun this project so the more we make, the better and faster we are at producing them. We have an awesome cutting table, named Roxanne,” Meyers said with a smile.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Quake rattles and rolls, but no damage reported
McCALL — Area residents were shaken and stirred by Tuesday’s earthquake that rocked the region, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.
The 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, with the epicenter in a remote area about 42 miles east of Cascade.
The epicenter of the earthquake was next to Shake Creek and Laidlow Creek, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Local police and fire agencies said there were no reports of significant damage or injury.
The Valley County Sheriff’s Office posted a Facebook advisory asking residents with above-ground propane tanks to check them for leaks.
McCall Fire & EMS Chief Garrett de Jong said the quake was “pretty exciting” at the fire district station on Deinhard Lane.
“It felt like the fire station was afloat on the water,” de Jong said.
No damage was reported to schools in both the McCall-Donnelly and Cascade school districts, which are out of session until at least April 20 due to the COVID-19 scare.
“When it started it sounded like the football team was running through the hallway above the office area, with increasing momentum,” Cascade schools Superintendent Jeff Blaser said.
“I could see the ceiling panels shaking, the reflection in the office windows showed visible signs of vibration,” Blaser said.
Residents of Yellow Pine, located northwest the epicenter, got a good shaking, according to one resident.
“At first we thought it was a strong gust of wind,” said Sue Neider, editor of the online Yellow Pine Times. “The rumbling increased in volume as if a runaway dump truck was about to crash through the wall.”
“My hanging chimes were still swaying a little for a couple more minutes,” Neider said. “I could not get out of my chair. It took half an hour before our heart rates had settled down.”
Midas Gold Idaho facilities at the Stibnite mining district near Yellow Pine were not damaged by the quake, company spokesperson Mckinsey Lyon said.
“Everyone at site is just fine,” Lyon said. “The road from Yellow Pine to Stibnite is clear. Not even an extra rock on the ground.”
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday