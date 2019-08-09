A Pomeroy business owner has filed a lawsuit against Garfield County Hospital District for alleged trademark infringement over the name “Pomeroy Physical Therapy.”
Jonathan Harker, who owns and operates Pomeroy Physical Therapy and Pomeroy Fitness, alleges the hospital began operating and advertising its physical therapy services under the same name without his consent in November 2018.
Harker’s attorney, P. Ryan Ortuno, of Dayton, said the hospital’s “intentional conduct confused and misled patients and health care providers throughout the region,” causing damage to his client’s business.
The hospital is being represented by Spokane attorney Stephen Matthews, who has not filed a response to the complaint. The Tribune gave him opportunities to comment, but he had not responded by press time. Harker’s lawsuit was filed June 13 in Garfield County Superior Court.
Harker served as the physical therapy director at Garfield County Public Hospital from 2006 to 2017, and opened his private practice and gym in January 2018.
In the lawsuit, Ortuno, who works at the Marinella and Boggs firm, said the hospital district was well aware of Harker’s reputation for outstanding physical therapy services in the region and intentionally sought to benefit from it by using the same name.
According to court documents, the hospital district posted an ad on Facebook using the name “Pomeroy Physical Therapy” and ran a similar advertisement in Pomeroy’s East Washingtonian newspaper in November. In addition, flyers were placed at various businesses, including a pharmacy and the post office, and were reportedly sent to physicians in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
On Nov. 30, 2018, the Garfield County Hospital District responded to a “cease and desist” letter by changing the Facebook ad to read “GCHD Physical Therapy” and discontinuing advertising in the East Washingtonian, the lawsuit said.
According to court documents, the district reportedly contacted patients who were scheduled to receive physical therapy from Harker in attempts to schedule the same type of therapy through the hospital in Pomeroy.
As a result of the “deceptive practices,” Harker continues to receive reports from physicians that referrals and orders for physical therapy are sent to the Garfield County Hospital District when the intent was to send them to Pomeroy Physical Therapy, according to court documents.
In the complaint, Harker has requested a court order requiring the district to destroy all publications using his business name and to send letters to medical providers to clear up any confusion about the true owners of Pomeroy Physical Therapy, along with an award for damages to be determined at trial.
