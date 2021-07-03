Martin Axtell sat patiently Friday morning at Big Dog Fireworks in the Clarkston Albertsons parking lot in an almost deserted stand with water bottles chilling in a kiddie pool near his feet.
Normally the business would be packed with customers this close to July 4, especially in the morning when the weather is cooler, Axtell said.
Near him colorful boxes of fireworks were neatly stacked, including big sellers like sparklers and a variety that shoot into the air creating different images like palm trees and willows.
“A lot of people are taking into consideration, it’s pretty dangerous,” said Axtell, who has staffed fireworks stands in Clarkston and Lapwai for years.
“It’s been pretty steady, but not like anything we expected,” he said.
It’s not just his would-be customers that are being cautious about fireworks, it’s a number of jurisdictions in the region.
Dry conditions and a string of days with triple-digit temperatures this week prompted the city of Lewiston, Nez Perce County, Asotin County and the city of Asotin to ban the discharge of fireworks.
But some jurisdictions like the city of Clarkston are allowing them, with emergency personnel watching closely.
All precautions make sense, especially because of the elevated risk of fires, Axtell said.
“The last thing I want is for someone to get hurt or get in trouble,” he said. “It would kind of ruin their nostalgia for fireworks.”
A handful of customers were making purchases. Among them were Mathias Hamilton and Kylee Tolle, a Clarkston couple.
They bought three variety packs with fountains and dozens of items. Celebrating the Fourth of July with a home display of fireworks is a safe way for them to enjoy the holiday, they said.
At home, it’s easier for them to keep track of their children, who are 6 years old, 2 years old and 8 months, than if they were in a crowd somewhere watching a public show.
They don’t drink and have a cement area where they will ignite what they bought. They are watering their lawn regularly to keep it from getting dry and will have a hose and a bucket at hand.
The maximum penalties of a $5,000 fine and 364 days in jail provide plenty of incentive to be careful, Hamilton said.
“That doesn’t sound like it’s worth the trouble,” he said. “I spent enough money on the fireworks.”
Across the river, at TNT Fireworks in the Lewiston Albertsons parking lot, sales were also slow, but that didn’t concern Bob Thorson, who operates the stand as a fundraiser for the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers college football program.
Typically the first four days are relatively slow and business picks up on the fifth day to be double what it was the first four days. It doubles again the day before July 4 and the stand does half of its business on July 4, he said.
Some customers were telling him they would save their fireworks for New Year’s or a day of their choosing after restrictions are lifted, said Thorson, the director of the Loggers.
“We don’t know now how the story ends because 80 percent of the story is left to be told in these last three days,” Thorson said.
