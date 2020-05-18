Jerry and Pat Klemm first witnessed the skies darkening from what they later learned was ash from Mount St. Helens just before the high school graduation of a nephew in Kendrick.
The Sunday ceremony proceeded pretty much as normal, but afterward conditions had worsened so much the Klemms and their two teenage sons returned to Lewiston instead of attending a family celebration.
He paused once on what is typically a quick drive to clean his vehicle’s air filter.
“The dust billowed up on the highway,” he said. “It sucked right into the engine.”
By the next day, their lives were already almost back to normal, with the understanding a volcanic eruption was the source of the ash and an emerging confidence that what it had spewed didn’t seem to be toxic.
He returned to his job as a welder on the maintenance crew at Potlatch Corp. — now Clearwater Paper — where they both worked. She was a nurse and followed him back to work without missing any shifts a couple of days later.
One of the few differences was employees were wearing face masks. The ash hadn’t damaged the equipment used to manufacture tissue and paperboard at what was and continues to be one of the area’s largest private employers.
The experience of the Klemms reflects what happened to industry in the area following the eruption of Mount St. Helens.
Since it was the weekend, generally people were at home or recreating with friends and family, not at work.
Some businesses experienced brief closures, often to wash ash away from their exteriors. But aside from a few exceptions, the interruption was brief and had little long-term impact on the economy.
A suspension of some air and ground transportation proved to be temporary, and fears the ash might damage the region’s multimillion dollar crop production were unfounded.
“I started working for the governor’s economic unit in the Division of Financial Management the following year, and I don’t remember anyone talking or writing about economic problems caused by Mount St. Helens,” Kathryn Tacke, a regional economist with the Idaho Department of Labor, said in an email.
“I’m pretty sure I would remember that, because the eruption made such an impact on my memory,” she said.
At first, it wasn’t clear how long or significant the ramifications of the eruption would be. Some roads were closed and planes stopped flying — conditions that could have interrupted supply chains if they had been long term.
In the absence of 24-hour cable news and the internet, people, including Lewiston PDQ owner Dave Kavanaugh, struggled to obtain basic facts.
He thought the huge cloud on the horizon was rain. He and his wife double teamed mowing their Uniontown lawn to get it finished before the storm hit.
His later business partner Pete Holland drove up from Clarkston, where police had evacuated parks, asking people to return home. The birds stopped chirping while they watched what was unfolding.
“The flakes started falling like snow, only it wasn’t,” Kavanaugh said.
Similar to Kavanaugh, Doug Black, a corporate pilot for Potlatch, was on a day off, doing yard work.
He was at Garden Square, a business that used to be in North Lewiston, selecting landscaping plants for his recently built home. It looked to him like tornado clouds he had seen in the Midwest.
It was clear that Lewiston was on the edge of the fallout area, Black said, because even at its worst, it was possible to see sunlight from Lewiston south in the Grand Ronde area.
Kavanaugh, Holland and Black weren’t the only ones who had fixed their attention on the sky. Wheat farmer Bill Flory was moving some equipment near Winchester.
It got overcast all of a sudden, and in a period of 10 or 15 minutes, he looked up and he couldn’t see the sun.
“I’ll never forget it,” Flory said. “The gods were talking to us that day.”
The drama and worry dissipated within about a week, with one of the chief consequences being spot shortages of air filters.
At Potlatch, a handful of employees stopped by the company’s clinic with respiratory issues, but none of them had symptoms severe enough to merit being seen by a physician, Pat Klemm said.
For a time, employees did extra maintenance such as changing air filters on vehicles more frequently, said Jerry Klemm.
Black was back to flying within the week once his aircraft had been thoroughly checked, taking his passengers to what was then the company headquarters in San Francisco or to mills in Arkansas and Minnesota.
“We had to be careful because there were eruptions all that summer,” he said. “We flew the rest of the United States unhindered.”
The Lewiston Honda dealership, where Kavanaugh and Holland worked as car and motorcycle mechanics, was closed for a couple days.
The owner didn’t want customers tracking the ash into the showroom and getting dust on new vehicles.
They tried sweeping the parking lot and then realized hosing it down with water was a more efficient way of removing the ash.
“You couldn’t really sweep it,” Kavanaugh said. “There was too much of it. … The broom wouldn’t cut through it really well.”
Only one vehicle they repaired was severely damaged by the ash. The driver had been near Steptoe, one of the hardest-hit areas, and had paused to clean out the filter. It was so dark, he accidentally put it back wrong and his engine was ruined by dust.
Flory paid close attention to his machinery and his crops that year. The super-heated mixture of dirt and rock ended up being a little like super fine pieces of glass or sand. His yields were no better or worse.
“It was not a big event,” he said.
A few tangible reminders of the eruption remain in the area. At least one of the trees Black purchased at Garden Square is still growing in his yard.
Sometimes when Kavanaugh is motorcycling in the backcountry, he’ll see the dust.
“It was like a snow that never melted,” he said. “It took awhile for the soil to suck it back in.”
