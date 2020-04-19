Bus driver dies after contracting coronavirus

SEATTLE — A King County Metro bus driver who worked in a highly-populated area that includes Seattle has died after contracting the coronavirus.
Metro in a statement to the Seattle Times confirmed the death Thursday of 59-year-old Samina Hameed.
Hameed had been a Metro employee since 2017. Her husband is also a Metro operator, and the two have three children. Hameed is the first Metro bus driver to die during the pandemic.
Transit is deemed an essential service, but drivers typically come in contact with the public and have an increased chance of contracting the virus.
Washington has more than 11,800 confirmed virus cases and at least 624 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
On Friday, Washington Republican legislative leaders released their plan for reopening Washington’s economy. It specifies some lower-risk industries — such as residential construction, auto dealers and solo landscapers — that could reopen soon.
“We believe many sectors of our economy can operate safely, and employers have every incentive to take the precautions needed to guard the health of their workers and their customers,” said Senate Minority Leader Mark Schoesler, of Ritzville, in a statement.